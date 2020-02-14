Dortmund cruise past Frankfurt 4-0 to go second

Defender Lukasz Piszczek found space to drill home for the lead in the 33rd minute with the hosts having to stay patient against a hard-working Eintracht.

But the visitors threw in the towel after the restart with Jadon Sancho scoring with a fine run and finish in the 50th and Erling Haaland tapping in four minutes later for his eighth goal in his fifth league game, a Bundesliga record.

Raphael Guerreiro had hit the post with a first-half free kick but he made amends in the 74th, scoring with a powerful shot from 20 metres after a sloppy Eintracht clearance.

Dortmund's dominant performance was exactly what they needed ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Paris St Germain on Tuesday, after suffering a 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen last week.

The Ruhr valley club have 42 points and are above third-placed RB Leipzig, who host Werder Bremen on Saturday, on goal difference, while also moving within a point of Bayern Munich before the leaders visit Cologne on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)