Football

Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 2-0 to stay in title hunt

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund scored a goal in each half through Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi to beat hosts VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Saturday and stay on the heels of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Portugal international Guerreiro tapped in a cutback from Thorgan Hazard after Erling Haaland had failed to connect in the 32nd minute, and Hakimi fired in from a fine Jadon Sancho assist in the 78th to make sure of the three points.

The result lifted Dortmund to 57 points, one behind Bayern, who are in action against Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday. The Bundesliga resumed last week with no fans, after more than two months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football

World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season

18 MINUTES AGO

Dortmund next face Bayern on Tuesday in a game that could go a long way to deciding the championship.

Wolfsburg, who suffered their first defeat in eight league games, were left with 10 men when substitute Felix Klaus was sent off for a rough challenge. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Bundesliga

Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Czech top tier set to resume after two-month coronavirus break

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Plucky Paderborn hold Hoffenheim to 1-1 draw

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

Havertz brace takes impressive Leverkusen third

11 MINUTES AGO
Football

World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season

18 MINUTES AGO
Fortuna liga

Czech top tier set to resume after two-month coronavirus break

31 MINUTES AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

YESTERDAY AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

21/05/2020 AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleWorld Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season
Next articleHavertz brace takes impressive Leverkusen third