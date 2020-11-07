"We had a lot of good chances but didn't take them. A draw would have been a fair result but it was ok. Let's stay positive," said Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.

"We had so many chances to score, it was incredible. But we conceded three goals and lost. It's hard to accept. All in all, it was a good game. Good for the spectators ... well, for those at home on TV at least."

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels agreed with his coach.

"We had many, many, many chances today but we weren't clinical enough in front of goal," he said. "All three (Bayern) goals were deflected. That was bad luck, but that's football."

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick described the match as "sensationally good."

"There was an enormous amount of quality on the pitch and chances for both teams. But we were more efficient and deserved the victory," he said.

