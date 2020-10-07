The club said the Swiss federation had announced the positive test earlier in the day but the 25-year-old had no symptoms and had isolated himself.

Switzerland, who are playing Croatia in a friendly on Wednesday, next play Spain on Saturday and Germany three days later in the Nations League.

Dortmund said tests conducted last week on all their players before they left for international matches were negative.

"All tests conducted for staff and players after last week's game against Freiburg were negative," it said.

The Bundesliga takes a break this weekend with international friendlies and Nations League games scheduled. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

