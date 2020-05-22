Football

Dortmund's Witsel ruled out against Wolfsburg but Can, Reyna back

ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel will not be fit in time for Saturday's Bundesliga match at VfL Wolfsburg but Emre Can and teenager Giovanni Reyna have returned to training following injuries and are available, coach Lucien Favre said on Friday.

Belgium international Witsel has yet to recover from an injury that forced him to miss their 4-0 victory over rivals Schalke 04 last week as the season restarted following a suspension of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Witsel will definitely not be there," Favre said in a virtual news conference. "Can started yesterday with light training with the team and will train today as well."

AFC Champions League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO

The highly-rated Reyna, who missed his first start of the season last week after being injured while warming up against Schalke, is also back in training.

Dortmund are in second place in the standings on 54 points, four behind leaders Bayern Munich, whom they host on Tuesday.

They are still without captain Marco Reus, sidelined with an adductor muscle injury for the past months, and with eight games left in the campaign his comeback still remains unclear.

"Reus has not started training with the team but we still hope that he can come back as soon as possible and help until the end of the season," Favre said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

