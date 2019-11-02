Dortmund snap Wolfsburg's unbeaten run to move into second place

Belgium international Hazard scored on the break in the 52nd minute and then set up Raphael Guerreiro for their second goal six minutes later.

Mario Goetze's 88th-minute penalty made sure of the three points.

Dortmund move up to 19 points, three behind Gladbach, winners 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Champions Bayern Munich lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt to drop to fourth on 18, behind RB Leipzig on goal difference. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)