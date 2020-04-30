Watch
Football
Dortmund want Barca's Fati to replace Sancho – Euro Papers
00:01:15
Football
Dortmund want Barca's Fati to replace Premier League-bound Sancho – Euro Papers
In today's Euro Papers, Borussia Dortmund are stepping up their search to find a replacement for Jadon Sancho.
00:01:15
Play Icon
Watch
Football
'If Messi wants you…' – Lautaro Martinez is the real deal
00:02:08
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Leipzig star 'open to everything' as Tottenham linked - Euro Papers
A Leipzig star has heard about Tottenham's interest and is doing little to stamp out the rumours…
00:01:19
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Davies: Messi my role model and I might become an actor
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies spoke about his role model being Barcelona's star forward Lionel Messi and his interest in becoming an actor.
00:03:38
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Donny van de Beek 'can choose between Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus' - Euro Papers
Ajax's Donny van de Beek can reportedly take his pick between Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus for his big summer move.
00:01:45
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Cash-strapped Juve forced to sell Matthijs de Ligt already this summer - Euro Papers
Juventus only signed Matthijs de Ligt last summer from Ajax, but due to their financial woes they reportedly have to sell him already, with Barcelona ready.
00:01:38
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Classic highlights, Brazil v Nigeria at the 1996 Olympics - ft Ronaldo, Kanu, Okocha, Roberto Carlos
Watch the full match on Eurosport Player at 18:30 CEST on Monday 27 April, 2020.
00:04:54
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Jurgen Klopp calls Kylian Mbappe's father - Euro Papers
In today's Euro Papers Jurgen Klopp is preparing something special...
00:01:43
Play Icon
Watch
Football
eSports video - Diogo Jota beats Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League Invitational
Diogo Jota of Wolves defeated Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to win the ePremier League Invitational eSports competition.
00:01:15
Play Icon
Watch
Football
Football transfer news: Juventus prepared to offer several players for Arthur - Euro Papers
Juventus really want the Barcelona midfielder, but how far will they go to get him?
00:01:28
Play Icon
Watch
