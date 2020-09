The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th minute penalty, awarded for a foul on Reyna, and bagged another with a sensationally quick counter-attack and a Jadon Sancho assist as Dortmund utilised their fearsome youthful attacking weapons.

Reyna opened the scoring, after combining perfectly with his fellow 17-year-old Jude Bellingham in the 35th minute. His first league goal made him Reyna the second youngest American to score in the league after Christian Pulisic.

The hosts, playing in front of a crowd limited to 9,300 fans in their 80,000-capacity stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, also hit the crossbar with a Sancho header.

Champions Bayern Munich launched their title defence with an impressive 8-0 demolition of Schalke 04 on Friday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ian Chadband)

