Douala to host CAF Champions League final

It is the first year that the final will be played over a single leg and on neutral territory, as the venue beat two other bids to stage the match, the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco and the Stade Olympique de Radès in Tunisia.

The Champions League semi-finals are scheduled for early May but will be under threat due to the coronavirus outbreak that has led to postponements and cancellations in global sport.

The line-up features two Moroccan sides pitted against Egyptian opposition as Raja Casablanca face Zamalek and Wydad Casablanca meet Al Ahly.

CAF have also announced that the final of the secondary club competition on the continent, the African Confederation Cup, will be staged at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on May 24.

Egyptian side Pyramids FC take on Horoya from Guinea in the first semi-final, while the second is an all-Moroccan affair as RS Berkane take on Hassania Agadir. Those two-legged ties will also be played in May. (Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Toby Chopra and Pritha Sarkar)