Football

Dramatic finale in Championship as West Brom pip Brentford, Swansea nick sixth and Charlton go down

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Callum Robinson celebrates scoring for West Brom against QPR.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJames Walker-Roberts
2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

West Brom secured automatic promotion to the Premier League after drawing 2-2 with QPR on a dramatic final day of the season.

Brentford would have leapfrogged the Baggies into second with a victory and moved into the top division for the first time since 1947, but they lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley, who avoided relegation thanks to their last-gasp winner.

Football

Daly header powers Dash past Thorns

2 HOURS AGO

Brentford will now head into the play-offs along with Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea, who snatched the final place from Nottingham Forest in stunning fashion.

The Swans overturned a minus-five goal difference to finish sixth as they won 4-1 at Reading and Forest lost 4-1 at home to Stoke.

Champions Leeds signed off in style with a 4-0 victory over Charlton, who are relegated along with Wigan and Hull.

Wigan drew 1-1 with Fulham and are set to be deducted 12 points for entering administration which will drop them into the relegation zone.

Hull were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff while Millwall thumped Huddersfield 4-1, Derby won 3-1 at Birmingham and Middlesbrough beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

Serie A

Parma stun ineffective Napoli in game of three penalties

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On