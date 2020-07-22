Dramatic finale in Championship as West Brom pip Brentford, Swansea nick sixth and Charlton go down

West Brom secured automatic promotion to the Premier League after drawing 2-2 with QPR on a dramatic final day of the season.

Brentford would have leapfrogged the Baggies into second with a victory and moved into the top division for the first time since 1947, but they lost 2-1 at home to Barnsley, who avoided relegation thanks to their last-gasp winner.

Brentford will now head into the play-offs along with Fulham, Cardiff and Swansea, who snatched the final place from Nottingham Forest in stunning fashion.

The Swans overturned a minus-five goal difference to finish sixth as they won 4-1 at Reading and Forest lost 4-1 at home to Stoke.

Champions Leeds signed off in style with a 4-0 victory over Charlton, who are relegated along with Wigan and Hull.

Wigan drew 1-1 with Fulham and are set to be deducted 12 points for entering administration which will drop them into the relegation zone.

Hull were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff while Millwall thumped Huddersfield 4-1, Derby won 3-1 at Birmingham and Middlesbrough beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.