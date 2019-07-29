Draw for African preliminaries for 2022 World Cup

Ethiopia v Lesotho

Somalia v Zimbabwe

Eritrea v Namibia

Burundi v Tanzania

Djibouti v Eswatini

Botswana v Malawi

Gambia v Angola

Liberia v Sierra Leone

Mauritius v Mozambique

Sao Tome & Principe v Guinea Bissau

South Sudan v Equatorial Guinea

Comoros Islands v Togo

Chad v Sudan

Seychelles v Rwanda

The ties will be played over two legs in September. The team mentioned first plays at home in the opening leg.

The 14 winners will join the continent's top-ranked 26 sides, who have been exempted from the initial round of qualifiers, in the next draw to be held on a date still to be decided.

Those 40 teams will then be split into 10 groups of four for the second qualifying round.

The 10 winners of those groups will then be drawn against each other in home-and-away fixtures, with the five victors advancing to Qatar 2022.

All Africa's 54 member countries are entered. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)