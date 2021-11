Football

'Dream come true!' - Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe speechless after receiving England call

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has said that it is a dream come true to be called into the England senior squad for the first time in his career. Smith Rowe has been in excellent form in the past couple of months and many fans felt it was a poor decision to not have him in the squad to begin with.

00:01:32, 3 minutes ago