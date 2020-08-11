Drita's Champions League qualifier cancelled after COVID-19 positive tests

Aug 11 (Reuters) - KF Drita's Champions League 2020-21 preliminary round tie against Northern Irish club Linfield has been cancelled after a second player from the Kosovo side tested positive for COVID-19, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the Swiss health authorities and UEFA decided to put the entire Drita squad into quarantine ahead of Tuesday's scheduled match against Linfield in Nyon.

The second Drita player who returned a positive test on Monday was in contact with other members of the delegation over the last days, UEFA said.

"The matter will now be submitted to the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex I of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League regulations, which was approved by the UEFA Executive Committee last week," UEFA said in a statement.

In a separate case on Friday, a Drita player returned a positive result for COVID-19 following testing prior to their 2-1 win over Inter Club d'Escaldes.

He was put into quarantine along with another player who came in close contact, in line with the UEFA protocols.

The Drita squad had tested negative prior to their arrival in Switzerland. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

