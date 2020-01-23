Dropping Gazzaniga for Lloris hurt, says Mourinho

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho admitted it hurt to leave out keeper Paulo Gazzaniga for returning Hugo Lloris for Wednesday's Premier League win against Norwich City.

France World Cup winner Lloris has been out since dislocating his elbow during a defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion in early October with stand-in Gazzaniga proving a capable deputy in the intervening period.

Argentine Gazzaniga even saved a penalty during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Watford, yet found himself back on the bench three days later as Lloris was given the nod.

The Frenchman, playing for the first time under Mourinho, was reasonably assured although he could have done better with Teemu Pukki's penalty in the 70th minute, diving the right way but failing to keep the ball out of the net.

"Mixed emotions for me. Great to see one of the world's best back but it was a decision which hurt to leave Paulo out," Mourinho told reporters after the 2-1 victory that lifted his side up to sixth in the table.

"The good thing is that (Paulo's) such a good member of the family and a special friend of Hugo that he shared our happiness to have Hugo back.

"He gave me a lot to think about and I had to be cold without emotions."

While the return of Lloris was welcomed, Mourinho was dealt another blow with midfielder Harry Winks limping off after damaging his ankle in a challenge with Todd Cantwell.

"It is not a crazy one, weeks not months," the Portuguese said. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)