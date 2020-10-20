Led by Australian Dav Whatmore, who coached Sri Lanka to World Cup glory in 1996, Colombo also picked up former Lanka captain Angelo Mathews in an online draft late on Monday.

The five-team Twenty20 tournament in Sri Lanka was scheduled to be held in August-Septmeber but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now take place from Nov. 21-Dec. 13 in Kandy and Hambantota.

Football Australia coach Arnold ponders job offers - agent AN HOUR AGO

West Indies players Chris Gayle (Kandy Tuskers) and Carlos Brathwaite (Dambulla Hawks), South African David Miller (Dambulla) and Pakistanis Shahid Afridi (Galle Gladiators) and Shoaib Malik (Jaffna Stallions) are among the other top foreign players who have signed up for the tournament. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Football Indonesia promises strict health protocols for U-20 World Cup 2 HOURS AGO