Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was admitted to hospital with a heart problem on Sunday, the daily De Telegraaf reported on its website.

The 57-year-old was taken from his home by ambulance but after surgical intervention was in a stable condition, his wife Bartina told the newspaper.

Voetbal International reported that the 57-year-old coach had undergone a successful cardiac catheterisation and could leave hospital on Monday.

“That is a shock. Fortunately things are going better again. Much strength and improvement, coach," tweeted the Dutch football association on Sunday.

Koeman has been the Dutch coach for just over two years and helped the country to qualify for Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former international defender, who as a player won the European Cup with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, managed Everton before he took charge of his native country's national team.

