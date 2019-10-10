Dutch grab late goals to beat Northern Ireland

It was a fortunate escape for the home side who fell behind when Josh Magennis gave Northern Ireland the lead in the 75th minute after a stout defensive performance had frustrated the hosts.

Yet the Dutch responded with an equaliser from Depay in the 80th minute and then two stoppage-time goals that put them in a three-way tie at the top of Group C.

Netherlands, Germany and Northern Ireland all have 12 points, alhtough the Irish have played a game more. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)