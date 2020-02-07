Dutchman Van Wolfswinkel back training after brain surgery

The Dutch 31-year-old, who has also played for Sporting Lisbon and Norwich City, was diagnosed with the condition in August last year during scans following a concussion and underwent surgery immediately.

"Ricky van Wolfswinkel is available to Marcel Koller's team again ... the therapy went according to plan," Basel said in a statement https://www.fcb.ch/de-CH/News/2020/02/06/Ricky-is-back posted on their website along with a video of the player training with his team mates.

Van Wolfswinkel has made two international appearances for the Netherlands, the last of which was in 2013. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford peter.rutherford@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1482)