Dybala's quickfire brace gives Juve late win over Lokomotiv

Aleksei Miranchuk stunned the Juventus stadium by putting the visitors ahead after half an hour of the Group D match despite the home side having 70 percent of possession in the first half.

Lokomotiv's blanket defence frustrated the Serie A champions until Dybala equalised with an exquisite shot from outside the area in the 77th minute and the Argentine struck again three minutes later to complete a dramatic win.

Juventus stayed level with Atletico Madrid on seven points at the top of the group with Lokomotiv on three and Bayer Leverkusen still to get off the mark. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Lovell)