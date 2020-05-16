Football

Early goals help Gladbach sink Frankfurt

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 16 (Reuters) - Borussia Moenchengladbach boosted their hopes of winning a first Bundesliga title since 1977 after early goals from Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram helped them secure a 3-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Gladbach moved up one place to third on 52 points from 26 games, three behind champions and leaders Bayern Munich who visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Plea fired the visitors ahead after 40 seconds when he slid in to steer the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and into the far corner after exchanging a one-two with Jonas Hofmann.

Football

Lokomotiv Moscow's Farfan tests positive for coronavirus

AN HOUR AGO

Thuram added the second in the seventh minute with a simple tap-in from two metres into an empty net after a low cross from the left by Ramy Bensebaini.

Plea, who missed several chances in both halves, was bundled over in the 73rd minute and Bensebaini converted the penalty before substitute Andre Silva netted a late consolation for the home side.

Like the day's early fixtures, the match was played with no spectators present as the Bundesliga sprung back into action after a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

Football

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Football may be different, but Dortmund have picked up right where they left off

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
What's On (2)

