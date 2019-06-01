Early Salah penalty gives Liverpool halftime lead in Champions League final

MADRID, June 1 (Reuters) - Liverpool took a 1-0 lead into halftime in the Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after getting off to a dream start with a Mohamed Salah penalty in the second minute.

Liverpool were awarded the fastest spot kick in Champions League history when Sadio Mane's cross struck the underside of Moussa Sissoko's arm after 23 seconds at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Egyptian striker Salah, who was forced off in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in last year's final, smashed the ball down the middle of the goal to open the scoring although Spurs then steadied themselves after their nightmare start.

Liverpool's attacking full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson each came close to scoring later in the half while Tottenham, playing in their first Champions League final, struggled to trouble Juergen Klopp's side's towering defence. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)