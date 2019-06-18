Ebou Adams joins Forest Green on two-year deal

Midfielder Ebou Adams has joined Forest Green from Ebbsfleet for an undisclosed fee, the League Two club have announced.

The 23-year-old Gambia international, who made 37 appearances for the National League outfit last season, has signed a two-year deal and will hope to help Rovers improve upon their play-off disappointment at the end of the last campaign.

Adams told Forest Green’s official website, www.fgr.co.uk: “I was on international duty and I got a call saying that Forest Green were interested and I couldn’t say no, it’s a great club.

“I will give 110 per cent no matter what. I’m known as a box-to-box midfielder, I love defending, love attacking and love being involved in the game.”

Manager Mark Cooper added: “He’s another good young prospect and the kind of box-to-box midfielder we haven’t got, that pure legs and destructiveness.

“He has quality on the ball, something we are going to work with, and he is highly thought of.”