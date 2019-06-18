PA Sport
Ebou Adams joins Forest Green on two-year deal
The midfielder made 37 appearances for Ebbsfleet last season.
Midfielder Ebou Adams has joined Forest Green from Ebbsfleet for an undisclosed fee, the League Two club have announced.
The 23-year-old Gambia international, who made 37 appearances for the National League outfit last season, has signed a two-year deal and will hope to help Rovers improve upon their play-off disappointment at the end of the last campaign.
Adams told Forest Green’s official website, www.fgr.co.uk: “I was on international duty and I got a call saying that Forest Green were interested and I couldn’t say no, it’s a great club.
“I will give 110 per cent no matter what. I’m known as a box-to-box midfielder, I love defending, love attacking and love being involved in the game.”
Manager Mark Cooper added: “He’s another good young prospect and the kind of box-to-box midfielder we haven’t got, that pure legs and destructiveness.
“He has quality on the ball, something we are going to work with, and he is highly thought of.”