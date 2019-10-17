Ecuador deny agreeing terms on Klinsmann as national coach

"There is nothing concrete, just speculation," Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) director Carlos Galarza told reporters. But he added: "There have been talks with coaches, or rather, one coach in particular."

Ecuador's previous coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, was fired in July after they were knocked out in the group stage at the Copa America and under-20 coach Jorge Celico has taken charge on an interim basis.

In their most recent match on Sunday, Ecuador were hammered 6-1 by Argentina in a friendly. Klinsmann, 55, has previously coached Bayern Munich, Germany and the United States.

