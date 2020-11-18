"I want to make a call to help me find three black bags and a passport I lost yesterday in Carapungo (Quito)," the Villarreal player said on Twitter.

"I'd be so thankful if anyone who finds them can send me an email" he added alongside his personal email address.

The message was retweeted by the Ecuador national side, on his own Instagram, and accompanied by the hashtag #LasMalasdePervis or Pervis's luggage.

The 22-year-old defender had planned to leave Ecuador on Wednesday and return to Spain, where Villareal will face Real Madrid in a La Liga match on Saturday.

Estupinan scored the sixth goal in Ecuador's stunning 6-1 win over Colombia in Quito on Tuesday.

The result was Colombia's heaviest defeat since 1977 and took their Andean neighbours into third place in the South American World Cup qualifying group with nine points after four games, behind only Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Christian Radnedge)

