Ed Woodward skipped Manchester United defeat to watch Rugby World Cup Final
Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward has become a regular fixture during TV coverage of United matches in recent years. But the Executive Vice-Chairman was conspicuous by his absence during United’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.
Instead Woodward had flown over 6000 miles to watch England in the Rugby World Cup Final in Japan.
However, that trip didn’t prove successful for Woodward either, with England succumbing to a 32-12 defeat against a dominant South Africa side at the Yokohama Stadium.
It is not the first time that Woodward has missed a United match and is unlikely to be the last.
The absent Woodward missed a disappointing Manchester United display in a drab game against Bournemouth, which was settled by a Joshua King goal in the 45th minute.
KEY MATCH STATS
- Manchester United's haul of 13 points from 11 Premier League games this season is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1986-87 (11).
- United have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League away games, their joint-longest run without one on the road in the competition (also 11 between Aug 2002-Jan 2003).
