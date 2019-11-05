Ed Woodward skipped Manchester United defeat to watch Rugby World Cup Final

Instead Woodward had flown over 6000 miles to watch England in the Rugby World Cup Final in Japan.

However, that trip didn’t prove successful for Woodward either, with England succumbing to a 32-12 defeat against a dominant South Africa side at the Yokohama Stadium.

It is not the first time that Woodward has missed a United match and is unlikely to be the last.

The absent Woodward missed a disappointing Manchester United display in a drab game against Bournemouth, which was settled by a Joshua King goal in the 45th minute.

