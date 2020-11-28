Eden Hazard appeared to suffer another injury setback as he went off after less than 30 minutes of Real Madrid’s 2-1 home defeat to Alaves on Saturday.

The Belgian has endured a number of injury issues since joining Rea from Chelsea in 2019 and is yet to play more than four games in a row for the club.

He was making just his third La Liga appearance of the season against Alaves but was replaced with only 28 minutes gone.

It wasn’t immediate obvious what was wrong but he could now be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Hazard played for the first time this season against Borussia Monchengladbach in late October and then ended a 392-day goal drought with a strike against Huesca.

But he missed games after testing positive for Covid-19 and only returned to action last weekend.

