Eden Hazard’s injury-hit time at Real Madrid has taken another bad turn as he is reportedly facing a month out with a muscle issue.

Hazard has struggled to stay fit since joining Real from Chelsea in 2019 for approximately €100m, only starting six La Liga games this season and missing 44 matches in total since arriving.

This latest setback is likely to keep him out for a month and will see him miss the first leg of Real’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Atalanta on February 24.

Marca report that Hazard was struggling with muscle fatigue but there was optimism after he trained with the team on Wednesday, having missed Tuesday's session.

However, he did not complete the training and has undergone further tests.

A statement from the club said:

Following the tests performed today on our player Eden Hazard by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the left anterior rectus.

Hazard scored just one goal in 22 appearances in his debut season with Real and has netted three times in 13 games this campaign.

He had started in four of Real’s last six games.

Defending champions Real are third in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more.

