Eden Hazard looks set to miss out on a return to Chelsea with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after undergoing surgery.

Hazard, 31, has been plagued by injuries since joining Real in a big-money move from Chelsea in 2019.

He has made just 65 appearances for the La Liga leaders and has failed to reproduce the level he showed at Stamford Bridge.

He has undergone surgery this week to remove a plate in his leg and could reportedly be out for around a month.

“Our player Eden Hazard today successfully underwent surgery at the Hospital Universitario Sanitas La Zarzuela to remove an osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula,” said Real in a statement.

“The operation was performed by Dr Jose Palacios under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical department. Hazard is now at home and ready to begin his recovery.”

Real travel to Chelsea for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, April 6, with the return leg on April 12.

Hazard’s last appearance for Real was as a substitute against Alaves on February 19.

He has been an unused substitute since then, not featuring in the 4-0 Clasico defeat to Barcelona or the second leg of the Champions League last-16 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Hazard, who is under contract with Real until 2024, made 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals, after joining from Lille in 2012.

