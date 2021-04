Football

Edin Terzic on Borussia Dortmund loss to Manchester City - 'Strong belief we can reach semis'

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic reacted to his side's 2-1 loss against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday. Terzic was still very happy with his team's performance saying they "will take a lot of positive things into the game in eight days" and he is confident that they have a huge chance to proceed to the next round.

00:01:02, 8 hours ago