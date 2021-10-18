To celebrate the return of season 3 of hit-show Succession, streaming service NOW is bringing a slice of the Roy family's dysfunctionality to the UK, with a Succession-inspired football 'takeover' in Edinburgh.

In season two of the hit show, Roman Roy (played by Kieran Culkin) buys the Scottish football club Hearts to impress his father Logan (Brian Cox), only to awkwardly discover that his billionaire dad is a fan of Edinburgh-rivals Hibernian.

A fan of Succession; Neilson was thrilled when fiction became reality last week, with streaming service NOW reaching out to Hearts to see if they could collaborate.

"We were so excited as a club to feature in one of the main storylines of one the biggest TV shows on the planet and we're thrilled to be working with NOW to help launch this partnership celebrating season 3 of the show," said Neilson.

"I watched the first series and was hooked. We saw the Hearts-storyline in Succession but then a few weeks ago, Cat (Catriona McCallum, Marketing and Communications Director) asked me about NOW coming down to Tynecastle Ð we were shocked."

NOW and Hearts were celebrating Roman Royos fictional takeover of the team, with the name of the family's infamous company Waystar Royco added to the front of Hearts' iconic maroon home shirts as well as on branding within the club's Tynecastle stadium.

The limited-edition Succession-inspired shirts were unveiled at Tynecastle by Neilson and players John Souttar, Ben Woodburn, Stephen Kingsley, and Beni Baningime.

Neilson said: "Just like the Roy children in Succession, we're a club battling for the one place at the very top. Unlike the Roy though, we know we can only get there by working together."

The partnership with Hearts stands out as a world-first Ð the first-time ever that the front of a major professional football shirt has been sponsored by a fictional company.

In keeping with the Roy family's love of all things exclusive, only 100 of the Waystar-branded shirts have been created meaning the only way to join the exclusive ownership club is by entering a special giveaway on NOW's Instagram page.

Jamie Schwartz, Director of Brand, Marketing and Merchandising at NOW said: "We want as many people as possible to enjoy amazing, critically-acclaimed shows like the Succession on NOW and this partnership with Hearts F.C. is a great way of celebrating the show in a way that fans will love and that also raises awareness of this must-watch content among a completely new audience."

Chief Executive of Hearts Andrew McKinley commented: "As huge fans of the show, we're really excited to be working with NOW to bring this Succession takeover to Tynecastle. We love watching the Hearts-related storylines in the show, although we're quite thankful not to have any members of the Roy family running the club in real life."

Succession Season 3 is available to stream on NOW from 18th October with a new episode being released each week. You can watch the new season and catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of Succession on the NOW Entertainment Membership and for your chance to win one of these highly sought-after Hearts shirts, keep your eyes peeled to NOWÕs Instagram page today.

