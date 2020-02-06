The Paris Saint Germain star was the subject of reported interested from Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, but opted to stay with the French champions until at least the end of the season.

That left both Premier League sides without the January solutions they were looking for to their attacking problems, with United opting instead to take former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on loan and Chelsea going short.

But they may take comfort from Cavani's mother's suggestions that the player wasn't about to have his head turned by a big-money offer.

"Edinson didn't want money to be the reason, because if it was about money, he would have gone to Manchester United or Chelsea or Inter Miami, who made him a big offer," said Berta Gomez.

Cavani's future at the Ligue 1 champions has long been the subject of speculation, ever since his teammate Neymar arrived at the club in 2017 for a world-record fee.

The pair have clashed over matters such as who takes the team's penalties, though both have continued to perform as PSG have won back-to-back titles in France.