'Edinson Cavani reminds me of Andy Cole' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has likened matchwinner Edinson Cavani to his former team-mate Andy Cole after the Uruguayan came off the bench to score twice in Man United's 3-2 win away at Southampton on Sunday. He said: "We're not the same types of players and I've not made him, he's made himself. He reminds me of Andy (Cole) by the way in his movement inside the box. He's so sharp, clever, great timing."

