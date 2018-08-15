EFL highlights on QUEST: How to watch, when, what time?

QUEST: THE NEW HOME OF EFL HIGHLIGHTS

The partnership between the EFL and Quest will guarantee accessible high quality, free-to-air coverage for football fans across the country.

Kicking-off from the 2018/19 season the four-year deal will see Quest provide 90 minutes of extensive match highlights, hosted by Colin Murray, in primetime at 9pm every Saturday night.

Quest will also broadcast 10 hour-long highlights shows capturing all the action from every round of mid-week fixtures. In addition, Quest will present eight, hour-long highlights shows from the Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy as part of the arrangement.

WHEN IS IT TAKING PLACE?

Starting on August 4, fans in the UK will be able to watch the EFL on Quest free-to-air on Freeview (channel 37) and Freesat (167). It will also be available on Sky (149), Virgin (172) and BT TV (37) services.

HOW CAN I WATCH IT?

YOU CAN WATCH EFL ON QUEST EVERY SATURDAY AT 9PM. ALSO LIVE AND ON DEMAND VIA QUESTOD AT QUESTOD.CO.UK AND VIA THE QUESTOD APP.

To ensure fans have the best possible viewing experience of every goal from every EFL game this season, Quest re-launched its channel in High Definition on Sky, Virgin and Freesat services on July 31.

Quest has also unveiled a brand-new QuestOD app for iPhone and Android devices, which allows all fans to watch EFL on Quest for free, live and on-demand in HD on all devices. QuestOD can be accessed via the website - www.questod.co.uk - and the Google Play Store and App Store.

WHO WILL BE JOINING HOST COLIN MURRAY?

Former England international striker, Dean Ashton, and Ian Holloway, the ex QPR, Blackpool and Millwall manager, have joined as studio experts for the highlights show.

The pair will make regular appearances in the EFL on Quest studio, alongside host Colin Murray, providing expert analysis and insight during the 90-minute prime time highlights show airing at 9pm every Saturday of the English Football League season. Current EFL players Stephen Warnock and Curtis Davies will also provide analysis on an ad hoc basis.

Video - The Quest EFL show: Q&A 02:19

ANYTHING ELSE?