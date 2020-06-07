Football

EFL report two positive test results from Championship clubs

ByReuters
25 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England, June 7 (Reuters) - Two individuals from clubs in the second-tier English soccer Championship tested positive in the latest round of Football League (EFL) novel coronavirus tests announced on Sunday.

"...the EFL can confirm that 1,179 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested (for COVID-19 from June 3-6) with two individuals testing positive from two clubs," the EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/june/efl-statement-covid-19-test-results2.

"Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," it added.

Nobody tested positive in the tests of four clubs from the third-tier (League One) clubs, with one positive test from the four clubs tested from the fourth-tier (League Two).

The Championship is scheduled to restart from June 20, with games being played without fans in attendance. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

