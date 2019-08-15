EFL suspend debt-ridden Bury's League One fixture with Rotherham

This is Bury's fifth game that will not be played after their first three league fixtures against Milton Keynes Dons, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham plus their League Cup fixture against Sheffield Wednesday were also suspended.

The club, who were promoted last season despite their money problems, were served a notice of withdrawal of its EFL membership last month and a deadline of Aug. 23 is still in place.

"The EFL Board has taken the decision to suspend Bury FC's upcoming League One fixture with Rotherham United... as the outstanding evidence regarding a number of financial commitments has still not been provided by owner Steve Dale," the EFL said in a statement.

"League matches cannot continue being suspended indefinitely, as the pressures of a congested fixture calendar will simply not allow such flexibility. The deadline of 23 August for withdrawal of membership remains in place."

The EFL said they would take a call next week on whether to suspend Bury's next league fixture at Tranmere Rovers on Aug. 24. Bury have also already been given a 12-point deduction this season due to the situation.

"As a club, we are working tirelessly to find a solution to the current issues we are facing with the EFL," Bury said in a statement.

"We would like to thank supporters for their patience and understanding at this frustrating time for all involved with Bury Football Club."