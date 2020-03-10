Egyptian grandfather, 75, scores on professional debut

Striker Bahader made light of a knee injury and completed the full 90 minutes as his Egyptian third-tier club October 6 drew 1-1 with rivals Genius on Saturday.

The former amateur player, father of four and grandfather of six, showed he still had an eye for goal by slotting in from the penalty spot much to the delight of his team mates and fans.

In order to be recognised as the world's oldest professional player, Bahader must play at least one more 90-minute game.

Should Bahader be picked to play, a representative of Guinness World Records will attend his second match later this month to assess his claim.

The current record for the oldest professional soccer player is held by Israel's Isaak Hayik, who played in goal last April for Israel's Ironi Or Yehuda, aged 73.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)