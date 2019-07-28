LIVE

Al Ahly Cairo - Zamalek

Egyptian League - 28 July 2019

Egyptian League – Follow the Football match between Al Ahly Cairo and Zamalek live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Martin Lasarte or Khaled Galal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Ahly Cairo and Zamalek? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Ahly Cairo vs Zamalek. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

