LIVE

El Entag El Harby - Wadi Degla SC

Egyptian League - 3 June 2019

Egyptian League – Follow the Football match between El Entag El Harby and Wadi Degla SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 3 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mokhtar Mokhtar or Takis Gonias? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between El Entag El Harby and Wadi Degla SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for El Entag El Harby vs Wadi Degla SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

