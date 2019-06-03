LIVE

Haras El Hedood - Zamalek

Egyptian League - 3 June 2019

Egyptian League – Follow the Football match between Haras El Hedood and Zamalek live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 3 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tarek El Ashri or Christian Gross? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Haras El Hedood and Zamalek? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Haras El Hedood vs Zamalek. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

