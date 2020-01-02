LIVE

Haras El Hedood - Pyramids FC

Egyptian League - 2 January 2020

Egyptian League – Follow the Football match between Haras El Hedood and Pyramids FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 2 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tarek El Ashri or Ante Cacic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Haras El Hedood and Pyramids FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Haras El Hedood vs Pyramids FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

