LIVE

Smouha - Misr El Makkasa

Egyptian League - 3 February 2020

Egyptian League – Follow the Football match between Smouha and Misr El Makkasa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 3 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hamada Sedki or Gamal Omar? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Smouha and Misr El Makkasa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Smouha vs Misr El Makkasa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

