Smouha
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
15:00
02/12/19
Borg El Arab Stadium
Tala'ea El Gaish
Egyptian League • Day 5
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Smouha
  • Tala'ea El Gaish
  • Eldin
    90'
  • HassanGamal
    90'
  • Soliman
    90'
  • NasefGamal
    81'
  • LasheenKhaled
    73'
  • MagesGamal
    72'
  • Diop
    66'
  • Koffi
    65'
  • NadiAl-Tarhouni
    61'
  • Elfil
    61'
  • SerryStouhi
    58'
  • 1st Half
  • Smouha
  • Tala'ea El Gaish
  • Emad
    45'
  • Hassan
    37'
  • Samir
    28'
  • Ngah
    13'
avant-match

LIVE
Smouha - Tala'ea El Gaish
Egyptian League - 2 December 2019

Egyptian League – Follow the Football match between Smouha and Tala'ea El Gaish live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 2 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hossam Hassan or Sérgio Farias? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Smouha and Tala'ea El Gaish? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Smouha vs Tala'ea El Gaish. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
