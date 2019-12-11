Wadi Degla SC
    -
    17:30
    11/12/19
    Military Academy Stadium
    Al Ahly
      Egyptian League • Day 7
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Wadi Degla SC - Al Ahly
      Egyptian League - 11 December 2019

      Egyptian League – Follow the Football match between Wadi Degla SC and Al Ahly live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 11 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Takis Gonias or Martin Lasarte? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Wadi Degla SC and Al Ahly? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wadi Degla SC vs Al Ahly. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment