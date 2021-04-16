El Gouna FC
    -
    20:30
    16/04/21
    Khaled Bichara Stadium
    ENPPI
      Egyptian League • Day 17
      Scores
      avant-match

      El Gouna FC - ENPPI

      Follow the Egyptian League live Football match between El Gouna FC and ENPPI with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 16 April 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Reda Shehata or Helmi Toulan? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest El Gouna FC and ENPPI news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for El Gouna FC and ENPPI. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.