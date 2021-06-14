Arab Contractors - Al Ahly

Follow the Egyptian League live Football match between Arab Contractors and Al Ahly with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 June 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Emad El Nahhas or Pitsu Mosimane? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Arab Contractors and Al Ahly news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Arab Contractors and Al Ahly. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

