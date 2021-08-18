Ghazl Al-Mehalla - El Entag El Harby

Follow the Egyptian League live Football match between Ghazl Al-Mehalla and El Entag El Harby with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Khaled Eid or Ahmed Abdelmonem? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Ghazl Al-Mehalla and El Entag El Harby news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Ghazl Al-Mehalla and El Entag El Harby. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

