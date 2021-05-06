Ghazl Al-Mehalla - ENPPI

Follow the Egyptian League live Football match between Ghazl Al-Mehalla and ENPPI with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 6 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Khaled Eid or Helmi Toulan? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Ghazl Al-Mehalla and ENPPI news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Ghazl Al-Mehalla and ENPPI. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

