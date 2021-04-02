Misr El Makkasa - Smouha

Follow the Egyptian League live Football match between Misr El Makkasa and Smouha with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 2 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Semida Mohamed Azima or Ahmed Samy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Misr El Makkasa and Smouha news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Misr El Makkasa and Smouha. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

