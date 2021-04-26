Zamalek - National Bank

Follow the Egyptian League live Football match between Zamalek and National Bank with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 26 April 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Patrice Carteron or Khaled Galal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Zamalek and National Bank news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Zamalek and National Bank. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

