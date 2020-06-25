Eibar relegation fears ease as own goal downs Valencia

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Eibar took full advantage of a fortuitous first-half own goal to ease their relegation worries as they beat Valencia 1-0 at home in La Liga on Thursday to deliver a harsh blow to the visitors’ hopes of playing in Europe next season.

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia had little idea when the ball struck him on the foot and deflected into his own net as he tracked back to help defend a corner in the 16th minute.

Eibar remain one place above the relegation zone with 32 points but are now six clear of Mallorca immediately below them with seven matches remaining.

Valencia stayed in eighth place on 46 points, seven adrift a Champions League berth and two points off the Europa League places. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by xx)

